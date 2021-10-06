East Riding Lib Dems thank Stamford Bridge residents over ‘fantastic’ response to community stall
East Riding Liberal Democrat members have thanked Stamford Bridge residents following a “fantastic” response to their community stall.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:55 pm
Campaigners and locals discussed issues affecting the village, and parish councillor Colin Clarke collected petition signatures calling for an enquiry into the new Full Sutton prison development.
