East Riding Lib Dems thank Stamford Bridge residents over ‘fantastic’ response to community stall

East Riding Liberal Democrat members have thanked Stamford Bridge residents following a “fantastic” response to their community stall.

Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 2:55 pm
Pocklington Town Councillor Sue Carden (left) exchanges ideas with Liberal Democrat campaigners and Stamford Bridge residents.

Campaigners and locals discussed issues affecting the village, and parish councillor Colin Clarke collected petition signatures calling for an enquiry into the new Full Sutton prison development.

