Councillor vacancy at Bishop Wilton

There is currently a vacancy for a councillor on Bishop Wilton Parish Council.

A by-election to fill a vacancy will be held if 10 electors of the parish council write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley by Tuesday, February 11 claiming an election.

If the chief executive does not receive such a request, the parish council will be informed that it may fill the vacancy by co-option, which means the council members will elect a new member.

Contact the parish clerk Mrs S O’Connor, Curlew House, Main Street, Fridaythorpe, YO25 9RS or email bishopwiltonparishclerk@gmail.com for more details.