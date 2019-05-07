Conservatives take the key poll positions

The local Conservative Party managed to complete a clean sweep in the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton ward elections.

All three of the party’s candidates were elected in the Weighton Wolds Ward, where there was a 35% turnout of voters.

David Rudd picked up 2,126 votes (19.6%), Mike Stathers accrued 2,107 votes (19.4%), while Leo Hammond was elected with 1,910 votes (17.6%).

The Yorkshire Party’s David Hemmerman was their closest rival with 1,405 votes (12.9%).

In the Pocklington Provincial Ward, the race was tighter with just 14 votes separating third and fourth place.

This election saw a 32% turnout, with all three Conservative candidates winning out. Kay West topped the poll with 1,602 votes (13.7%), David Sykes won 1,512 votes (12.9%) and Paul West finished with 1,247 votes (10.6%) - just 14 votes ahead of Independent candidate Andy Strangeway who had 1,233 votes (10.5%).

A Conservative spokesman said: “The successful Conservative candidates wish to offer their gratitude and thanks to everyone who took time out of their day and braved the poor weather to vote for us.

“As we commence our term as elected members of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we look forward to once again being the vital link between individuals and Parish Councils and County Hall at Beverley.

“Our focus will always be to protect and speak up for the communities we represent, maintaining the character of the smaller, rural villages, while helping to bring the right mix of new housing, new development and new business to the towns.”

Mr Strangeway said: “I would like to congratulate the three Conservative Candidates who will now represent Pocklington Provincial for the next four years.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and the support of Team Strangeway.

“It has been an amazing three years of public service. I have loved every minute of it.”

○ Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/council/elections-and-voting/election-results/ to see the full list of town and parish council results.