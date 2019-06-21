Conservative councillors press the Government for more climate change funds

Conservative councillors from across the East Riding have voted to press the Government for more funds to tackle climate change.

The controlling Conservative Group on the East Riding of Yorkshire Council has also asked its Leader, Councillor Richard Burton, to write to the Minister for Climate Change and Industry supporting Government policy to commit to zero greenhouse gases by 2050.

At the meeting of the full council, members reaffirmed their stance to continue to introduce measures to protect the planet and the environment.

Councillor Chris Matthews, Portfolio Holder for Strategic Management, said: “Our Council has an excellent record in funding measures across the East Riding to reduce CO2 emissions, a commitment that will continue in the coming years.

“We will also continue to collaborate with other local and regional authorities on carbon reduction projects and we will be increasing pressure on the Government to release more funds to local authorities to allow us to take the necessary measures at local level.”

Councillor Mike Stathers, Portfolio Holder for Enhancing Communities, said: “The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has a very good record in this respect and is one of the best performing local authorities in the country when it comes to reducing CO2 emissions.

“Just some of the recent projects that we can be proud of include implementing a clear Environmental Policy aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, installing biomass boilers in some of our schools, installing new windows and insulation on a further 170 Council houses, funding a major street lighting replacement programme and committing to more photovoltaic sites.

“In other words, we are certainly doing our bit in the East Riding to protect our planet but we know we can do more. Greater funding from Government is needed to make sure we achieve our long-term objectives and that is what our Leader, Councillor Burton, will be asking for.”