Conservative candidates complete clean sweep at Ward elections

The local Conservative Party managed to complete a clean sweep in the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton ward elections.

All three of the party’s candidates were elected in the Weighton Wolds Ward, where there was a 35% turnout of voters.

David Rudd picked up 2,126 votes (19.6%), Mike Stathers accrued 2,107 votes (19.4%), while Leo Hammond was elected with 1,910 votes (17.6%).

The Yorkshire Party’s David Hemmerman was their closest rival with 1,405 votes (12.9%).

In the Pocklington Provincial Ward, the race was tighter with just 14 votes separating third and fourth place.

This election saw a 32% turnout with all the Conservative candidates winning out.

Kay West topped the poll with 1,602 votes (13.7%), David Sykes won 1,512 votes (12.9%) and Paul West finished with 1,247 votes (10.6%) - just 14 votes ahead of Independent candidate Andy Strangeway who had 1,233 votes (10.5%).