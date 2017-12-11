Police warning after burglary

Police officers in the area have issued a warning after thieves broke into a house in Holme on Spalding Moor.

The burglary took place some time during Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December at a secure property in Hawthorn Drive.

The home was searched and a number of items stolen.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to remind everyone to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious people or vehicles to the Police on the non emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency or if a crime is occurring.”