Police resources move welcomed

Councillors representing the East Riding on the Humberside Police and Crime Panel have welcomed the news that greater police resources are to be allocated to their areas over the next few years.

The assurance was given by Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter in response to questions from Councillors John Barrett and Mike Stathers.

Like other members of the Panel, both have been pressing for more police officers to be allocated to their respective areas, especially as the force is currently undertaking a major recruitment drive.

By September of this year, the number of officers in Humberside is expected to reach 1,850 – an increase of 400 over the past two years.

At a recent meeting of the Panel, which approved a six per cent increase in the local police budget, the commissioner acknowledged that the East Riding had not had the resources it needed in recent years.

Cllr Barrett said: “The precept increase will add a further £12 to every band D household and if we are asking for more money from the public it is only fair to see more officers on the beat.”

Cllr Stathers, who represents the Wolds Weighton Ward, said: “Anti-social behaviour remains a major issue for many of our large urban areas, but I reminded the commissioner that the same problem was also prevalent in our smaller communities, in particular in Market Weighton.

“Here, there have been too many instances of bad behaviour in recent weeks, the most recent including a Swastika and offensive graffiti being sprayed on properties.

“When such behaviour occurs in small towns, it has a much greater impact on the local residents and I’m hoping to arrange an all-party meeting in Market Weighton in the next couple of weeks to see what action needs to be taken to clamp down on this trend locally.

“We’ve seen many police stations in our smaller towns closed in recent years, resulting in complaints from the public.

“Quite simply, if they are being asked to pay more then they want to see more officers on their streets.

“I was encouraged to hear the Commissioner agree that the East Riding had not had the best deal in recent years and that he would guarantee greater resources in the future. It’s up to Cllr Barrett and myself to keep up the pressure on the commissioner.”