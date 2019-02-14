Police officers seize motorised unicycle

Local officers recently seized a motorised unicycle which had been seen by members of the public riding on the footpaths and roads in Pocklington.

The unicycle had been causing a potential danger to pedestrians so officers responded to concerns raised by the local residents by seizing the vehicle.

This unicycle is classed as a ‘motor vehicle’ because it has an electric motor fitted.

However, it cannot be registered for road use.

As a result, a rider would not be able to obtain a driving licence or insurance for this vehicle which means that any use of the vehicle on a public road is not legal.

A police spokesman said: “Segways, hover boards and powered scooters are classed as ‘motor vehicles’ and should not be used on public roads.

“We would advise anyone who owns a similar type of vehicle not to use it on a public road and only to ride on private land with the permission of the landowner.”

○ PCSO Nicola Cliffe, one of the PCSOs responsible for policing the Wolds Weighton ward, will be hosting a crime prevention evening at Melbourne Village Hall on Tuesday 5 March from 6pm.

She will also be at Market Weighton Library on Wednesday 20 March between 10am and noon to discuss local policing issues.