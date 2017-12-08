Police in crash appeal to blue van driver

Humberside Police is appealing for a driver who may have witnessed a fatal road traffic accident in Pocklington on Wednesday 8 November to come forward.

An 86-year-old pedestrian suffered fatal injuries during the accident and he sadly died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We would like the van diver who was travelling along The Balk at the time to contact us, as we believe he may have seen the accident and could help us with our investigation.

“The van has been described as small and blue, quite old and rusty. We would like the driver to contact us on 101 quoting log 159 of 08/11/17.”