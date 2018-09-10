Police hunt two men following attack on Market Weighton cash machine

Humberside Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was targeted by thieves on Friday (7 September) at around 4am.

Officers were called to the ATM at a store in Market Place, Market Weighton, at 4.10am following reports of a large bang.

The force believes money was stolen from the machine by two men during the incident.

Detective Inspector Simon Vickers said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages but at this time we believe this to have been a targeted attack on the cash machine, with no risk to the wider public in the area.

“The offenders arrived in a red vehicle and broke into the store in order to access the cash machine.

“At this point, we do not know how much, if any, money was stolen.

“One of the men is said to have worn a blue jacket and orange gloves. The other wore a black jacket.

“We’re now working with our colleagues in neighbouring forces to trace the men and the vehicle.

“If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area over the past few weeks, or believe you have information that could help us, please call 101, quoting log number 51 of September 7.

“If you’d rather not give your name, you can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”