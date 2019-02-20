Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams will be operating high visibility patrols across the region.

They will be operating throughout February and March to tackle anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

In Market Weighton, officers are operating high visibility patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, police patrols include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

A police spokesman said: “The Neighbourhood Policing Team meet regularly with partners to ensure we have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

“We share information and resources to deal with local neighbourhood issues, in particular, those identified as causing the most harm in the community.”

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the Find your Neighbourhood’ link, also details of any particular crimes or series of crimes of note.

Latest crime figures (February 2018 to January 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 665 cases (+21.6%); burglary 76 (+22.6%); criminal damage 84 (+16.7%); drug offences 9 (+80%); shop theft 11 (+10%); sexual offences 33 (+17.9%); theft from motor vehicle 18 (+50%); theft of motor vehicle 7 (+40%); other thefts 62 (+29.2%); violence against the person 283 (+11.9%); anti-social behaviour 105 (-14.6%).

Pocklington: All offences 704 cases (+55.1%); burglary 58 (+26.1%); criminal damage 133 (+84.7%); drug offences 4 (-42.9%); shop theft 11 (-38.9%); sexual offences 26 (-10.3%); thefts from motor vehicle 15 (+7.1%) thefts of motor vehicle 3 (+50%); other thefts 80 (+27%); violence against the person 297 (+92.9%); anti-social behaviour 133 (+31.7%).