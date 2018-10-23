Police column: We will do everything we can to make Halloween safe and fun

With Halloween just around the corner, we’re gearing up to make sure it’s a spooktacular time for everyone – including those who’d rather not get involved.

Our main priority is keeping everyone safe and happy, and to make sure we do that our teams will be out and about across Pocklington, Market Weighton and the surrounding area – particularly in areas where there have been issues with anti-social behaviour in previous years.

Insp Phil Hinch said: “This is a great time of year and we want to do all we can to make sure it’s a fun and enjoyable time for everyone.

“We know that this is one of our busiest times of the year, so we have arranged our shift patterns to ensure we have additional officers out on the street to deal with any issues that do arise as quickly as possible.

“The last thing we want to do is spoil anyone’s fun and we’re really looking forward to getting into the ‘spirit’ of the occasion and checking out your costumes and decorations.

“But if we find you are behaving inappropriately we will step in.

“Some people – particularly the more elderly and vulnerable members of our community – can find Halloween genuinely frightening and that’s just not fair.

“We have created a printable ‘Sorry, No Trick Or Treaters’ poster that is available on Facebook and our force website.

“If you see this poster displayed or there are no Halloween decorations on show, skip this house and go somewhere where they’ll be happy for you to call.

“And if you have friends or neighbours who you know don’t want to be disturbed, why not print a copy out for them and take it round?

“Over the last week, we have been visiting schools to talk to pupils about keeping themselves and their friends safe if they’re out trick or treating and the importance of respecting the wishes of people who don’t want to take part.

“We’ve also been speaking with local businesses to ask them not to sell eggs and flour to under 18s over the Halloween weekend, to try and prevent antisocial behaviour.

“My final plea is for people to get in touch if they do experience problems, so that we can deal with it as quickly as possible.

“If there is something happening in your area please let us know about it, by calling 101 or 999 if someone is in immediate danger

“It is likely to be busy, so please bear with us if you can’t get through straight away. It’s really important that you let us know, so we can make sure our teams are in the right area at the right time.”

Our top tips for a safe and fun Halloween:

○ If you’re going trick or treating, make sure you can be easily seen. Take a torch with you and wear something reflective – particularly if your costume is black.

○ Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult.

○ Plan your route and tell someone where you’re planning on heading and what time you’ll be home.

○ Stay in groups, make sure you all get home safely and don’t accept lifts from strangers

○ Respect your neighbours. If they don’t want to be disturbed, leave them alone.

○ If you’re all heading out, don’t make it obvious your home’s empty as it may be a target for burglars. Leave your valuables out of sight.