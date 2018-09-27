Police clampdown on anti-social behaviour

Police officers in Pocklington and Market Weighton will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the towns throughout October to tackle anti-social behaviour.

In Market Weighton, officers are operating high visibility patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, police patrols include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Latest crime figures (August 2017 to July 2018):

Market Weighton: All offences 608 cases (+11.4%); burglary 60 (-6.3%); criminal damage 95 (+86.3%); drug offences 5 (-16.7%); shop theft 12 (-53.8%); sexual offences 28 (-3.4%); theft from motor vehicle 17 (+13.3%); theft of motor vehicle 5 (-28.6%); other thefts 55 (+3.8%); violence against the person 273 (+13.3%); anti-social behaviour 130 (+41.3%).

Pocklington: All offences 591 cases (+47%); burglary 49 (+22.5%); criminal damage 103 (+51.5%); drug offences 5 (=) shop theft 14 (-30%); sexual offences 31 (+47.6%); thefts from motor vehicle 16 (+6.7%) thefts of motor vehicle 2 (+100%); other thefts 78 (+20%); violence against the person 233 (+87.9); anti-social behaviour 128 (+45.5%).