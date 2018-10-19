Police appeal over burglary

Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Team has issued an appeal after a high-value commercial burglary in Pocklington.

The burglary took place on Thursday 4 October when several thousand pounds worth of agricultural tools were stolen and the team would like to identify two men.

The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Team would like to identify this man.

A police team spokesman said: “The males were driving a blue Ford Transit van, which was bearing the registration plates PO55NHK, although these may have since been changed. It is believed to have links to the Hull area as well as North Yorkshire.

“If you have any information please either call 101 and quote investigation number 16/104478/18, or email goole@humberside.pnn.police.uk for the attention of PC 463.”