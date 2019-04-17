Police advice on how to protect your car

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams are offering residents some common sense advice over vehicle security.

Unfortunately theft from cars and vans is quite a common crime in the East Riding.

In some cases vehicles are stolen as a result of a “2 in 1 burglary”.

This term is used when there are two offences in one, for example when vehicle keys have been stolen in order for offenders to take a car from outside a property.

These crimes are usually been committed overnight and often the offenders have gained access to a house by forcing entry.

Here are some simple security measures that can be taken to help protect you and your livelihood:

○ Keep your car keys safe and out of sight, don’t leave them near an open window and if you are work, then ensure that you keep your keys with you at all times (don’t leave them in your vehicle/van).

○ Never hang your keys near to doors where they could be taken through a letterbox.

○ Never leave your house or car keys in an obvious place like a handbag or key cupboard.

○ If you’ve got a garage, use it and lock it!

○Always keep your vehicle’s windows closed and the car locked at all times.

○If your car/van doesn’t have an alarm/immobiliser then consider getting one fitted.

○ Consider extra security such as a steering wheel lock. (Steering locks and gear level locks are often all that is needed to deter a thief as they simply don’t want the hassle of breaking in and trying to get them undone).

○ Never leave any property or personal documentation in your car or van on display, ie on car seats, in the footwells or half hidden under a seat as it only takes criminals seconds to smash a window and grab something.

○ If you use a satnav or a dash camera, make sure you not only remove the device from view but also its cradle and don’t forget to wipe away any tell-tale sucker marks on the windscreen too.

○ If you own a van and are able to so, then make sure that all stock and tools are removed overnight, consider parking it so that the rear and side doors are tight to walls, garage doors or other vehicles to hinder direct access and any physical attacks.

○ Security mark all your tools and equipment to make items uniquely identifiable and less attractive to a thief.

You can also register them on www.immobilise.com so that if they were ever stolen and then recovered at a later date they can easily be traced back to their owner.

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.

Also details of any particular crimes or series of crimes of note e.g. serious assaults, run of Hanoi burglaries.