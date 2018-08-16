Pockout day of action planned

Organisers of the annual It’s a Pockout fun day are hoping for a huge turnout for the popular event.

Pocklington and District Lions Club expects the extravaganza to be very well attended and members are looking forward to a new addition to the event’s offering – the town’s very first food festival.

It's a Pockout will take place on Saturday 18 August at Pocklington Football Club Playing Fields. Picture by Elaine Gladstone Photography.

This year it will be raising money for two charities: Riding for the Disabled Association and Hull and East Yorkshire MIND.

It’s a Pockout will take place on Saturday (18 August) at Pocklington Football Club Playing Fields with the gates opening at 11am.

The annual Games Parade will start from the post office at noon. Mrs Yorkshire Galaxy, Rebecca Bennett, and the City of York Pipe Band will lead the parade, featuring this year’s Pockout Teams, through the town to the arena.

The teams will then take on a number of challenges based around the ‘It’s a Knockout’ formula which used to feature on national television.

Rebecca is a Pocklington girl and will be staying to enjoy the entertainment.

Accompanying the fun and games is the inaugural Pocklington Food Festival.

There will be a number of artisan stalls for people to enjoy and there will be around 40 stalls in total.

From 4.30pm there’s live music including local singer songwriter Evie Barrand, Kazz, and Anton Hot Pipes and Keys.

Lions Club president Angus O’Donnell said: “There is no entry fee to It’s a Pockout. This is a free family day out with over 40 stalls which include lots of kid’s entertainment, a substantial food court, food fair stalls, fully licenced bar and much more.

“This year we will be putting entertainment on by the bar, including Evie Barrand and Kazz unplugged, so the fun can continue after the arena competitions.

“This annual event can’t happen without you, our teams, sponsors and our principal sponsor Hunters Estate Agents.

“We are very grateful for all your support and would like to say thank you to you all.”

There’s still chance to enter a team, help with sponsorship, or book a stall at It’s a Pockout.

Anyone interested can get in touch via the Lions’ dedicated website at www.itsa pockout.org.uk.