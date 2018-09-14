Pocklington venue set to host Mikron’s Revolting show

A performance celebrating the women who took a stand for the right to vote will take place in Pocklington next week.

The Mikron Theatre Company’s “Revolting Women” will be performed at Melbourne Hall, Main Street, Pocklington on Wednesday 26 September at 7pm as part of the celebrations to mark the canal’s 200th anniversary.

Hosted by national waterways and wellbeing charity Canal and River Trust, alongside local charity Pocklington Canal Amenity Society, the play marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

It follows the Suffragette story through the eyes of Sylvia Pankhurst, the political activist and campaigner for women’s rights who fought for the vote alongside working women in London’s East End.

Lizzie Dealey, project officer at Canal and River Trust, said: “This is something a little bit different for the Pocklington Canal, and we hope that people will come out and enjoy an evening’s entertainment.

“This event is a great way to round off the year-long bicentenary celebrations which have taken place thanks to support from players of the National Lottery through the Heritage Lottery Fund.”

Tickets, £13, are available online via Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/pock-mikron. Attendees are advised to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic for this open-air show.

Visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk for more information about events at the canal.