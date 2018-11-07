Pocklington to remember the town’s fallen

This year’s Pocklington Armistice Day and Remembrance Day will take place on Sunday 11 November.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War.

Pocklington Town Council is appealing for volunteers to help with the manning of the road closure barriers to make sure the events run smoothly.

The town council is inviting members of the public to join the commemorations at two events.

The first is the two minute silence observed at 11am on Sunday 11 November at the World War I memorial which is on Market Street opposite the Post Office.

There will be a short ceremony and wreath laying.

The second is the annual town remembrance parade which starts from Pocklington School at 2.15pm.

The route this year is up Railway Street–Market Place to Market Street where the parade halts and the names that appear on the First World War memorial are read out.

The parade then continues down Chapmangate to Grape Lane to the second World War Memorial. The parade halts and the names are read.

The parade then goes to All Saints Church for the Remembrance Service.

A spokesman said: “The Town Council needs some help this year with manning the road closure barriers so if you could help please contact the clerk Gordon Scaife on 01759 304851 or email townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk.”

Visit www.pocklington.gov.uk to find out more about other forthcoming events in the Pocklington area.