Pocklington student lands prestigious Arkwright scholarship

Pocklington School student James Charlton-Harrison has been identified as a future leader in engineering by a prestigious annual award scheme.

The Arkwright Scholarships Trust granted the lower sixth form student an engineering scholarship at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh for the UK’s most talented STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) students.

Scholars are selected for their potential as future engineering leaders by assessing their academic, practical and leadership skills in STEM. These are gauged through a rigorous selection process comprising: an assessed application form including a teacher’s reference; a two-hour, problem-solving aptitude exam; and a university-based interview.

The scholarships support students through their sixth form studies and encourage them into top universities or higher apprenticeships. They consist of an annual financial award to each Scholar and to his/her school, and enrichment activities such as mentoring and industry visits that enhance a Scholar’s experience of engineering in a real-world context.

James said: “Engineering has always captivated me from a love of mechanisms in early life through to a strong interest into the precise workings of today’s modern world. The Arkwright Scholarship has allowed me the freedom to expand upon my interests with the immensely valuable help of my sponsors at OSL consulting engineers, with whom I have been offered work experience.

“The selection process was a challenging experience, but I received a great deal of support from the School’s design department and from a previous Scholarship winner, enabling me to gain a new skill set which shall come in use when applying for university places next year. As yet, I am undecided on the field of engineering I wish to enter as each one has its own set of unique skills and experiences.”

Steve Ellis, head of design and technology at Pocklington School, said: “Throughout his time at Pocklington School James has increasingly shown his interest in and enthusiasm to know how things work, whether it was being involved in building a soapbox or in his GCSE work. This spirit of enquiry and a willingness to work with others will take him far in the increasingly vital and multi-faceted world of engineering.”