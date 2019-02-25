Pocklington store receives major revamp

Aldi has revealed a fresh new look for its Pocklington store.

A more customer-focused layout with wider aisles allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Pocklington customers and the new look store will now have wider aisles and clearer signs to make shopping effortless, fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers shopping and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 29 members of the local community and the refurbishment has created an additional three jobs, in a welcome boost to the town’s economy.

Aldi store manager Fiona Piercy said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store, which is situated on Robertson Close, has also been crafted to be as efficient as possible to allow the company to continue to pass its low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.