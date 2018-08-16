Pocklington School’s excellent A level results defy national trend

Students at Pocklington School are celebrating excellent A level results which are even better than last year’s despite the introduction of linear A levels.

The national trend has shown a reduction in A* to C grades, particularly for girls.

Students at Pocklington School are celebrating excellent A level results.

At Pocklington School, A* to C grades are up on last year for both boys and girls at 89.6%.

In addition, more than one in five students achieved all A/*A grades. Overall, 38.6% of the A level grades achieved by the students were A* or A (compared with a national figure of 26.4%), and 64.5% of grades achieved were the A* to B grades sought by Russell Group universities.

The students’ strong performance in their A levels has led to successful university outcomes. 78% of students achieved places at their first choice of university, with 91% of students gaining a place at their first or second choice. Over half of these places are at Russell Group universities.

At a time of concern about a national decline in the uptake of modern foreign languages in schools, Pocklington School’s continued commitment to these subjects is reflected in the fact six out of the seven A level French students achieved an A or A* grade in this subject.

Students at Pocklington School are celebrating excellent A level results.

Similarly, the School has bucked the national trend with many girls opting to take A level Physics and 60% of those girls achieved A or A* in the subject. In Maths A level, a subject which nationally attracts more boys than girls, three quarters of our 16 girls achieved A or A* grades.

Also:

One student achieved four A*s, two students achieved three A*s and four students achieved two A*s.

Five subjects achieved 100% A*/B grades (Computer Science; Design; French; Geography; Latin)

Students at Pocklington School are celebrating excellent A level results.

The first two Design students to ‘graduate’ from our new £3 million Art and Design Technology Centre both achieved A* in this subject

One of the students who achieved A* in Design, Tom Bulmer, has secured a sought-after apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce. Tom, who also achieved A grades in Maths and Physics, was supported by the School throughout the demanding apprenticeship selection process, in line with our focus on helping each student achieve their chosen pathway.

The other student to achieve a Design A* grade, Will Falkingham, also achieved an A in Business and a B in Chemistry. His design and engineering skills recently earned him a place in the national final of the Triumph Design Awards, where his 3rd World Seed Planting Mechanism impressed judges. Will has secured a place at Newcastle University to study Agriculture.

Mark Ronan, Headmaster, said: “I am immensely proud of these results, especially in light of the challenging period of A level change. It is a huge credit to the positive relationship between staff and pupils that students have performed exceptionally well, with many exceeding their predicted grades.

“But a good education is about more than a set of exam results. At Pocklington School we nurture and encourage students’ passions, fostering self-belief, focus and flair within a caring environment in which lasting friendships are cemented.

“We wish our departing students well as they move towards an exciting future. I have every confidence in their ability to seize and make the most of every opportunity, and to make a positive difference in the world.”

Ed Long, Head of Sixth Form, said: “Our students have been highly rewarded for two years of hard work and focus, with the vast majority now headed for their first choice universities. They have been a tremendous year group, and it is a testament to their character and determination that this year’s results have been so positive.”

Individual high achievers (results and their destinations) are:

Louisa Cullen: Mathematics A*; French A*; Further Mathematics A*; Physics A* - Queen’s College, Oxford (Mathematics)

Rachel Gong: Mathematics A*; Further Mathematics A*; Chinese A*; Physics A; Chemistry B - Imperial College London (Physics)Peter Wu: Mathematics A*; Further Mathematics A*; Physics A*; Chemistry A - Imperial College London (Mathematics)

Kieran Wilde: Biology A*; Physical Education A*; Chemistry A - Leeds University (Pharmacology)

Emma Burke: History A*; Religious Studies A*; Music A - Durham University (Music)

Lucy Garvin: Chemistry A*; Mathematics A*; Biology A - Manchester University (Chemistry)

Chloe Griggs: Latin A*; Religious Studies A*; French A - Durham University (Classics)