Pocklington School pupil Tom Kay to star in Birdsong production

Former Pocklington School pupil Tom Kay is set to star in a play based on Sebastian Faulks’ bestselling novel Birdsong.

He will be appearing in the production at York Theatre Royal next week from Tuesday 5 June to Saturday 9 June.

Former Pocklington School pupil Tom Kay.

Rachel Wagstaff’s highly acclaimed adaptation of Sebastian Faulks’ tome marks the centenary of the end of World War One and is on its fourth and final tour.

The cast is headed by Tom and Madeleine Knight as Stephen Wraysford and Isabelle Azaire.

Tom appeared to great acclaim in a recent production of Journey’s End, performed on the Ypres battlefield.

Madeleine’s television and film credits include Poldark and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Also in the cast are Tim Treloar, Olivia Bernstone, Alice Brittain, Alfie Browne-Sykes (recently seen as Jason Roscoe in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks), Martin Carroll, Riley Carter-Millington (Kyle Slater in EastEnders) James Findlay (winner of the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award 2010), Liz Garland, Jeffrey Harmer and Simon Lloyd.

Sebastian Faulks said: “This is the fourth and final tour of Rachel Wagstaff’s adaptation of my novel and, as it coincides with the centenary of the Armistice in 1918, it comes with an additional air of celebration. The play has had a long life since its first incarnation in the West End in 2010 and audiences have always been warm and appreciative. I very much hope that this finale will be a glorious one.”

Shows are on at 7.30pm with matinees on Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm (audio described on Saturday at 2.30pm).

The age guide for the production is 12+.

Tickets are available at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk or by calling 01904 623568.