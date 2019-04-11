Pocklington residents still have time to air their opinions on the Neighbourhood Plan

There’s still time for Pocklington residents to air their views on the Neighbourhood Plan via the public survey.

The townspeople have already been taking the opportunity to tell the town council their opinions about Pocklington, and how it should best be developed.

The survey includes questions about housing, jobs and the economy, the environment, transport as well as leisure and tourism. Respondents can also enter a draw for five prizes of £50.

The questionnaire collects evidence which will be used in making the Neighbourhood Plan for Pocklington.

A Pocklington Town Council spokesman said: “The evidence will lead to a vision for the town and to planning policies which to best benefit the town’s development.

“The plan will shape how the town develops in the next ten years and will thus affect everyone, young and old.

“We would like to thank everyone who has already replied to the survey and ask that all townspeople who have yet to do so to please take the time out to ensure they reply to the survey before it closes on Tuesday, April 30.”

The survey is available online at the town council website https://www.pocklington.gov.uk/ and also on paper forms which have been distributed to all households in the area.

Residents are asked to use the online survey if possible as the paper forms cost more to process.