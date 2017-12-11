Pocklington Lions Club pays tribute to ‘Cheggers’

Pocklington Lions Club members have paid tribute to much-loved TV personalty Keith Chegwin after it was announced he had died on Monday following a battle with a long illness.

The star, best known for hosting children’s game show Cheggers Plays Pop and The Big Breakfast, died at home aged 60 after battling a progressive lung condition.

Mr Chegwin, affectionately known as ‘Cheggers’, played a huge part in the success of It’s A Pockout in 2016 and was due to join proceedings at this year’s event.

Unfortunately he had to pull out of the engagement shortly before the event.

Tony Marron, Pocklington District Lions Club president, said: “We were delighted to have been able to secure the services of Keith Chegwin for It’s a Pockout 2016.

“It was the first time we had run the event and having a star like him gave us great publicity and ensured we had a successful day.

“On the day, my task was to chaperon him and make sure he arrived at the right place at the right time and I have to say he came across as a very natural happy man and was very willing to do whatever we asked of him on the day.

“He really enjoyed being “Cheggers” and was always happy to engage with spectators and friends on the parade and on the filed. I was very sorry to hear of his sudden death and I would like to send my condolences, on behalf of the club, to his wife, family and friends.”

A statement from Mr Chegwin’s family said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

“Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

“Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.”