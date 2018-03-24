Pocklington Junior School pupils rock

Pocklington Community Junior School scooped second place in the 2018 Be Your Best Humberside Police and J Rock challenge with their ‘Dream Big, Fight Hard’ performance.

Their work gained great acclaim from the judges and spectators alike.

Pocklington Community Junior School pupils took second place in the recent J Rock Challenge at Hull's Ice Arena.

Teacher Rebecca Birrell said: “I’m extremely proud of all of the children and staff that were involved. Their performance on the night was incredible and they truly deserved their place and all of the awards they received. Well done to each and every one of them. They are all absolute stars!”

A parent said afterwards: “The pupils really embodied the ethos of Rock Challenge in their performance.

“Brought to life by amazing costumes and dances, the pupils put on a wonderful show with a strong message and were awarded with a well deserved second place.

“Well done to all the children involved, I am proud that my children were part of this event.”

Another added: “Very proud of Pocklington Community Junior School, it was so lovely to see the children’s excitement.”

A parent at the event concluded: “The message was, ‘it’s OK being you’.

“Well, children from Pocklington Community Junior School it’s not just OK being you, it’s fantastic being you and everyone involved in Thursday’s performance are truly inspirational.

“We would like to congratulate everyone involved in Rock Challenge for their amazing performance.

“The blood, sweat and tears were all worth it – well done children and don’t stop being you.”