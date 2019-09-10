Pocklington History Group opens Winter programme with three short talks

The first meeting of Pocklington and District Local History Group’s winter programme will be an evening of short talks.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, September 19 at 7.30pm in the Old Courthouse.

The subjects covered during the event will be:

○ A Saucy History of Burnby Hall by Heidi Woodhouse

○ A History of Pocklington British Legion by Kevin Warcup

○ A report on the Food for Thought project

A spokesman for the group said: “There will be an admission charge of £2 . All are most welcome to come along to the meeting.”