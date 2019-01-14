Pocklington farm shop celebrates major Mile-stone with a Taste of Yorkshire event

A Pocklington farm shop is belatedly celebrating its 21st birthday with a food and drink tasting event.

Founders of The Mile, Colin and Jo Barnes, are inviting people to join them for a Taste of Yorkshire event on Saturday 26 January when selected producers will be on hand to sample their products and to talk about locally sourced food and drink.

Between 2pm and 5pm a host of producers, including Thixendale’s Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil and The Chilli Jam Man; Pocklington’s Butterflies Chocolates and Hooting Owl Distillery; Wold Top Brewery; Yorkshire Orchards; Bracken Hill Fine Foods and The Yorkshire Dales Cheese Company will be offering visitors a taste of their food and drink.

Jo Barnes said: “Our 21st birthday fell during the busy run up to Christmas so we decided to wait until January.

“We pride ourselves on our wide selection of local food and drink products and are delighted to be able to thank our customers by showcasing some of the businesses that have supported us over the years.”