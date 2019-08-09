Pocklington cyclist to appear on Helicopter ER TV programme

A cyclist from Pocklington is set to appear on next week’s Helicopter ER TV show following a nasty accident which left him with substantial injuries.

Experienced cyclist Andrew Grainger, 45, was cycling his mid-week track along the Yorkshire Wolds with his friend, when his bike skidded amongst a pile of gravel during a descent and he was thrown to the ground.

Unaware of what happened, his friend cycled back up to hill after Andrew failed to turn up and he found him lying on the side of the road in pain. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Team were dispatched and assessed Andrew upon their arrival.

When Andrew arrived at the hospital, tests revealed that he had broken three ribs and he had smashed his collar bone.

He also sustained injuries to his knee and cuts and bruises across his body.

The accident has not deterred from Andrew from cycling and he is now back on his bike, but very cautious of steep descents and travelling at high speeds.

Andrew, said: “The YAA is a fantastic organisation that provides such a great service.”

Andrew’s accident will feature in Monday’s episode of Helicopter ER, the award-winning UKTV programme which follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The episode, which airs at 9pm on Really, also features a lady attacked by a goat, a patient who fell off his motorbike and has been left with life changing injuries and a baker who had a serious allergic reaction to wheat.