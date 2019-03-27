Pocklington Cubs pick up Plogging

Members of 1st Pocklington Cubs went ‘Plogging’ around the town recently as part of their community and environmental related badgework.

Plogging (Swedish for pick up) is a combination of jogging and picking up litter and took off in the Nordic country in 2016 following increased awareness of plastic pollution.

Members of the 1st Pocklington Cubs go 'Plogging' around Pocklington to clean up the town.

While the idea of combining your daily jog with a spring clean of your running route might seem like an arduous task, the movement has seen a surge in popularity in the UK.

A spokesman said: “The cub pack has plans to repeat this activity on a regular basis, giving the youngsters an opportunity to help keep their town tidy and recycle as much of the rubbish they collect, while participating in healthy exercise.

“Seven Sixers and Seconders took part in the event.”