Pocklington community bonfire volunteers appeal

Pocklington Town Council will host its community bonfire on Monday 5 November.

Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire being lit at 5.30pm and the fireworks display starting at 6.30pm.

There will be various fairground rides along with food and hot drinks at the event on West Green.

The council is appealing for additional volunteers to help build the bonfire on the day. It needs to build the fire to make sure that no hedgehogs are inside the pile.

The money raised from the event will be used to support the mayor’s charities which this year are the Wold Wonders theatre group, which is based at Pocklington Arts Centre, and Mires Beck – the plant nursery at North Cave that works with adults with learning difficulties.

Prices on the gate are £5 per adult, £3 for 14-17 year olds, and under 14s free.

Tickets are available in advance (Adults £4 and 14-17 year olds £2.50).

