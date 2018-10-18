Pocklington Chrysanthemum Society’s annual show will be held at Burnby Hall on Saturday 3 November.

This is the society’s 71st annual show of chrysanthemums, fruit, vegetables, cookery, handicrafts, photography and childrens exhibits.

The popular show is open from 1.30pm for those people wishing to view the outstanding exhibits.

Schedules for the show are now available from Sheila Smith on 01759 304036.

A spokesman for the event said: “A cake stall, tombola and raffle are available together with teas/coffees and homemade cakes.

“Residents are most welcome to come along.”