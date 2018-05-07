Pocklington canal's 200th birthday celebration - take a step back in time with a fun day of history

A heritage open day is being held on May 20 including a fair ground, guided walks and narrow boat rides.

Pocklington’s canal is celebrating its bicentenary this May 20 with activities such as kayaking, guided walks and a fair.

To commemorate the canal’s 200th birthday the Canal and River Trust and the Pocklington Canal Amenity Society are throwing a family-friendly day, packed with historical knowledge and fun activities.

The event will be free and is being held between 1-4pm. on May 20.

Lizzie Dealey, Pocklington Canal Project Officer at Canal and River Trust, said: “Our heritage open day promises to be a really special event, with Rusticus Adventure taking families on an adventure into the canal’s past whilst still enjoying the canal as it is today.

“We hope lots of people will come along and get involved in celebrating their local waterway.”

There will be guided walks held by the Rusticus Adventure actors, who will help you to transform back in time whilst strolling down the canal.

Narrowboats will be taking visitors on trips through out the day, but if you prefer to stay on land then there will be plenty of stalls to wander around.

The fair ground is likely to be a huge attraction for the kids, with rides and children’s activities.

If your feeling brave there is even kayaking on offer.

Mrs. Dealey continued: “It will give people the chance to not only enjoy Pocklington Canal as it is today but to also find out what it was like when it was built 200 years ago.”