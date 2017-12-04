Pocklington Arts Society hosts ‘An evening with John Godber’ at popular venue

Pocklington Arts Society is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

As part of its celebrations acclaimed playwright John Godber will be appearing at the Pocklington Arts Centre on Wednesday 13 December at 7.30pm.

In ‘An Evening with John Godber’ he will be reflecting upon this life in the theatre as playwright and director.

An arts society spokesman said: “His plays are amongst the most performed in UK theatre and he is a vital force in UK theatre and drama.

“Tickets for what is certain to be an immensely interesting occasion are just £4 from the arts centre. Everyone is welcome.”