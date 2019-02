Sinfonia Viva Orchestra and Classically Yours bring their latest interactive show Wait, What? to Pocklington Arts Centre on Friday 1 March (at 1pm and 5pm).

After the concert, aimed at children under 8, youngsters will get a free book and CD and have the chance to take part in various artistic activities with Viva musicians.

Call 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to buy tickets (£6 adults and £5 children).