Pocklington Arts Centre staff celebrate a record-breaking year

Christmas cheer has been ringing out at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) as the award-winning venue celebrates its most successful year ever.

This year the venue has held a record-breaking 39 sell-out live events covering comedy, music and theatre; welcomed over 32,000 visitors and customers; hosted over 400 events, film screenings, private functions and exhibitions; sold 8,000 pints and over 5,000 bags of sweets, popcorn and ice-creams to audiences from across the country and beyond.

This comes in the same year that PAC, which is approaching its 20th anniversary, received £278,000 of investment from Arts Council England after being awarded its prestigious National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) status.

And PAC was named ‘Outstanding Large Live Venue’ in the highly sought after Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards 2018.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “PAC has had a phenomenally successful year, which has been unprecedented in our 18 year history.

“The journey from former Ritz Cinema to East Yorkshire’s Premier Arts Venue has taken a huge amount of hard work and dedication and we are all incredibly proud of our achievement.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank all our staff, volunteers, Friends of PAC, Pocklington Town Council and everyone who has visited PAC, whether to attend a live event, workshop, exhibition, conference or party – our success simply would not have been possible without your support.

“2018 has set the bar high, but as we approach our 20th anniversary we’re confident PAC will continue to build on this success in 2019 and beyond.”

Highlights from PAC’s dynamic programme of live events in 2018 included Hothouse Flowers, Shed Seven (Acoustic), Gretchen Peters, Thea Gilmore, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Mary Coughlan.

September’s Handpick’d Festival, which celebrated some of the best up and coming and established artists in the UK today, was the venue’s highest grossing live event of 2018.

PAC’s highest grossing film, and one of the UK’s biggest films, of 2018 was Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again which sold out countless showings, taking over 50% more in Box Office sales than the next two highest grossing films, The Darkest Hour and Bohemian Rhapsody, combined.

PAC’s spring/summer programme of live events, which features more top class music, comedy, and theatre for all ages, will be out in January 2019.

PAC’s year in numbers:

○ £278,000 of Arts Council England investment

○ 182,765 minutes of Spotify music played within the venue

○ 32,000+ visitors and customers through PAC’s doors

○ 8,000 pints of beer/lager/cider served

○5,000+ items of confectionery sold in 2018

○ 400+ Events, screenings, external hires and exhibitions staged

○ 280 Gift vouchers sold

○ 39 sell-out live events in 2018

○ Two new staff members (venue coordinator and marketing and audience development officer)

○ One Yorkshire Gig Guide Award – Outstanding Large Live Venue