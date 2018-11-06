Pocklington artists exhibit work at Spa

Artists from the Pocklington area have joined 40 other East Riding Artists to showcase their work at the Bridlington Spa until Friday 16 November.
Artists from the Pocklington area have joined 40 other East Riding Artists to showcase their work at the Bridlington Spa until Friday 16 November.

Artists from the Pocklington area have joined 40 other East Riding contributors to showcase their work at the Bridlington Spa.

The East Riding Artist Group has a large presence around the town and nearby villages.

Local artists are engaged in a wide range of media – including, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, textiles, photography, and painting.

The show, which runs until Friday 16 November, promises a wide range of works.

Gerry Grant, of Fangfoss Pottery, said: “With so many artists displaying their work, it will be a real diverse exhibition, showing the talents of artists in our area. It will be well worth a visit.”