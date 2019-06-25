Pocklington Aldi store trial removes plastic from some vegetables

Aldi is to trial removing plastic from some fresh vegetables in Pocklington as part of its campaign to cut waste.

It is estimated that the move could avoid the use of more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year nationwide without increasing food waste.

Fritz Walleczek, MD of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Cutting waste is at the heart of what we do. It is initiatives like this in Pocklington that will help us achieve this goal.”

Meanwhile, the supermarket has also completed the removal of all non-recyclable black plastic from its core range of fresh fruit and vegetables across the UK.

This move, which began last August, will cut or replace more than 300 tonnes of black plastic a year with clear, recyclable alternatives and is part of the supermarket’s target to remove all difficult-to-recycle packaging from its food range by the end of next year.

Black plastic is not recyclable in the UK because it cannot be detected by the sorting systems used for recycling plastic.