Pock will host Tour de Yorkshire again

Next year’s Tour de Yorkshire will wind its way through the Pocklington and district area on Thursday 2 May.

The popular bike race, which attracts some of the world’s top cyclists, will see the peloton go through Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill (King of the Mountain Stage), Pocklington (Sprint), Barmby Moor

Spectators watch the Tour de Yorkshire in Pocklington.

and Sutton upon Derwent.

All this happens on stage one which sees competitors cycling 178.5km from Doncaster to Selby.

Race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation confirmed the details during an event at Leeds Civic Hall.

The Tour de Yorkshire will then return to the East Riding on Saturday 4 May, with the start of both the women’s and men’s races taking place outside Bridlington Spa before the riders cycle 132km in and around North Yorkshire before finishing in Scarborough.

The race leaders make their way through the town this year.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Today’s route announcement for the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire is fantastic news for the East Riding, with our area getting not just one but two days of racing.

“It is really exciting to see so many new locations on the route for next year and will give even more of our residents the chance to see some of the world’s top cyclists competing right on their doorstep.

“With the event growing in popularity year-on-year, I am sure communities will again get right into the spirit of things, decorate their towns and villages and line the streets to cheer on the riders.

“The race gives us the chance to showcase the East Riding to audiences both at home and abroad and to put it on the map as a must-visit destination.

“The council is also proud to announce that it has secured its long-term involvement in the Tour de Yorkshire for a further three years – guaranteeing a stage start or finish in the area until 2022.”

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We’re blessed with such a diversity of landscapes here in Yorkshire to create such challenging and exciting routes and we wanted the parcours to reflect that, showcasing the county in all its glory.

“There’s something for everyone; the sprinters will get their chance to shine while the classics specialists and climbers will also have opportunities to make their mark.

Christian Prudhomme, ASO’s Tour de France Director, said: “Once again, the team at Welcome to Yorkshire have done a tremendous job in designing such a beautiful, challenging and varied route and I am looking forward to seeing how both races play out.

“Including the Harrogate circuit gives the race an added dimension next year and we want The Yorkshire Classic stage of the men’s race to become one of the most anticipated dates on the professional cycling calendar.”

The complete race schedule for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 is as follows:

○ Thursday, 2 May 2019 – Doncaster to Selby (men’s race)

○ Friday, 3 May 2019 – Barnsley – Bedale (women’s and men’s races)

○ Saturday, 4 May 2019 – Bridlington – Scarborough (women’s and men’s races)

○ Sunday, 5 May 2019 – Halifax – Leeds (men’s race)

For further information about the route, visit www.letouryorkshire.com