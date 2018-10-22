Pock WI members celebrate 75th anniversary

Pocklington WI members recently celebrated the group’s 75th anniversary.

The chair of the East Riding Federation, Marianne Holmes, was invited to this special evening along with the WI adviser Christine Snowden, who was in attendance to oversee the AGM part of the meeting. A vote was held for the new committee and Anne Dodd was re-elected as president for a third year.

Maggie Hara made a splendid cake to mark the celebration and most of the ladies turned out in Suffragette colours to mark 100 years since women got the vote.