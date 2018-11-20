Pock School scoops mental health award

Pocklington School has become the first boarding site in the country to be awarded the Boarding School Mental Health Award for its excellent mental health and wellbeing provision.

The school met the strict criteria demanded to achieve the Award, established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead. Pocklington School provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including a wellbeing service which is available to pupils, staff and families.

Its holistic approach includes help for both parents and pupils to ease the transition into boarding life and being away from home.

Mark Ronan, Headmaster, Pocklington School, said: “We are proud and delighted to be the first UK boarding school to receive the Boarding School Mental Health Award.

“It is a reflection of the individual focus, together with an emphasis on pastoral care, which we prioritise in every aspect of school life.

“All of our staff are fully committed to supporting the wellbeing of our pupils and Clare Swann, our Head of Pupil Welfare, does an excellent job of keeping the community up-to-date on the support that is available.

“The clear developmental framework offered by the Mental Health Awards for Schools will help us continue to strengthen the emotional health and wellbeing support offered throughout the School, to the benefit of everyone.”