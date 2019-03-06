Pock MP updates party members on Brexit future

Conservative supporters from all parts of East Yorkshire have held talks with their MP Sir Greg Knight over the future of Britain after Brexit.

Around 50 councillors and members of the East Yorkshire Constituency Conservative Association attended the meeting at Cass Hall, Driffield, when Sir Greg gave an overview of the Brexit negotiations and life at Westminster in recent months.

After the meeting, Sir Greg said: “I welcomed this opportunity to express my assessment of the current situation and to listen to the observations and comments of local members.

“What was clear was that there is no appetite for a second referendum and there was an overwhelming view that the government should just get on with it”.

Chairman of the Association and East Riding councillor Mike Stathers said the debate had been a very worthwhile exercise, enabling Sir Greg to give an insight into the current state of play at Westminster while enabling members to express their views – and concerns – on Brexit.

He added: “While some people have simply had enough of Brexit, it is clear from the discussion that the majority would like to see a positive outcome for Britain and sooner rather than later.

“It’s time a withdrawal agreement was concluded so that our MPs can get back to concentrating on matters at home.”