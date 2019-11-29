Pock anti-flood scheme success

The Pocklington Flood Alleviation Scheme work was hailed a success after the bund used to protect the town worked perfectly during the recent downpours.

The Pocklington Town Council Clerk Gordon Scaife had been keeping an eye on the situation as the torrential rain hit the area. He said: “I watched remotely as Pocklington Beck rose towards the level at which it usually floods. The amount of rainfall received had made the ground saturated and the rain ran straight off the fields into the beck.

A graphic of the water levels at Pocklington Beck.

“The new flood alleviation scheme which has been constructed north of the town worked and held water. The depth of the water recorded was 1.8 metres at its highest point. The restrictor placed in the beck holds the water up stream and then, as the pressure of the flow reduces it widens, allowing the water to pass through.

“If the water level had continued to rise, then the town council would have had to deliver sand bags to properties in the town centre.

“The flood alleviation scheme as therefore done its job this autumn.

“The scheme was partly paid for by a developer contribution from Persimmon Homes and Charles Church.”

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We’re extremely pleased how well the Pocklington Flood Alleviation Scheme has been working and how it prevented flooding in the town during the extreme rainfall we had last month.

“The dam and a water storage reservoir did exactly what they were designed to do, capturing and storing flood waters from Pocklington Beck to reduce the risk of it flooding homes and businesses within the town.”

Construction work on the Pocklington Flood Alleviation Scheme is almost complete with some landscaping work due to be finished early next year. It is designed to reduce the risk of flooding to around 140 properties in Pocklington.

The £4.7million scheme is being delivered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in partnership with the Environment Agency and supported by the Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.

The scheme is capable of storing up to 90,000 tonnes of water, that’s the equivalent of 36 Olympic-sized swimming pools.