Pocela Centre gadgets help

For those people who received a new gadget at Christmas and need some help using it, whether a new laptop, tablet or mobile phone, East Riding Libraries and Adult Learning Centres are offering free gadget help sessions.

Their friendly, knowledgeable staff will help customers get the best out of their new technology.

A three-hour ‘New Year, New Gadget’ Course is set to be delivered by IT tutors at Pocklington Library and Customer Services (Pocela Centre).

The course will take place on Monday 28 January between 9.30am to 12.30pm.

A spokesman said: “These sessions will be a great opportunity to make the most of your gadget and learn some new digital skills.

“For those wishing to get a head start with their gadgets, download the free East Riding Libraries App (available from the Play Store or App Store) to manage their library account and search the catalogue.”

For people who cannot make this date there is another session taking place at Hessle Library on Monday 21 January between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Booking is essential so either visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/learn, or call 01482 842329 to speak to the local Adult Learning Centre.