Players wanted to join BHF Golf Day

The Pocklington and District Branch of the British Heart Foundation is looking to attract players to participate in a fun golf day and raise funds for the charity.

This year the event will take place on Friday 15 June at The Oaks Golf Club, Aughton near York.

As well as the round of stableford golf on one of the finest courses in the area, teams will be served coffee and a bacon sandwich on arrival, a half-way house and pie, chips and peas to follow the presentation of the prizes.

A spokeswoman for BHF Pocklington said: “The price to enter this fun day is £140 per team. For further information about how to take part please contact Delia Smith of the BHf Pocklington & District Branch on 07752 616923 or email dhsmith8@btinternet.com.”