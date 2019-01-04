Plans for 380 homes at Balk resubmitted

A controversial housing development proposal that was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate in 2017 has been resubmitted.

The application for 380 houses, a 60-bed care home, a local centre with children’s day nursery and convenience store was resubmitted by Gladman Developments and validated by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council on Monday 17 December.

The development, at The Balk in Pocklington, would be on land north and east of Mayfields.

Also included in the plans are formal and informal public open spaces, including allotments, community orchard, children’s play area, skate park and multiple use games area.

A covering letter with the application stressed the financial benefits of granting permission, including council tax revenue to the council.

The development site is situated on the left-hand side of the Balk and is outside the council’s local plan area.

The original plan for this site was contested by Pocklington Town Council, which objected to the development.

The original application was refused by East Riding of Yorkshire (ERYC) planning team.

However, Gladman fought the decision and took it to a Government appeal, where it was opposed as the development was outside the designated agreed development area in ERYC’s local plan.

Pocklington Town Council made unprecedented efforts in their opposition, employing a planning consultant and barrister for the Government’s planning inspectorate appeal.

After successfully arguing the case, the town council said: “We were advised to make representation at the appeal to show we were in full support of the East Riding Council’s decision to refuse the original application.

“Employing a barrister helped us put forward our case, showing that local people were backing the ruling against the development.

“The reason for the dismissal was because the proposed development wasn’t on an allocated site within the local plan.”

Stephen Hunt, head of planning and development management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said after the inspectorate appeal decision: “The inspector found that the proposal would conflict with the council’s recently adopted local plan, which already provides for sufficient housing development in the East Riding.”

Visit newplanningaccess.eastriding.gov.uk to view the new Gladman proposals, see the supporting documents, and to make a comment on the plans.