Pipeline Theatre play at Pock Arts Centre

Pipeline Theatre’s critically acclaimed play ‘Drip, Drip, Drip’ is coming to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Wednesday 6 March.

The show tells the story of a chaotic NHS emergency ward where a bewildered trainee nurse from Eritrea and a newly arrived Muslim doctor are treating David – cancer patient, discredited academic, and racist.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Pipeline Theatre are known for their indelible characters and emotive storytelling.

“This production is a must for anyone who loves provocative theatre.”

Tickets, £12 advance (£14 on the door) and £7 (Under 21s) are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or from the Box Office on 01759 301547.