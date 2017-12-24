Photographer featured on BBC show

Pocklington photographer Joanne Coates has been featured on BBC Radio Four’s Snapshots programme. She was part of a series following four distinguished photographers and their subjects. Joanne said: “I’m honoured to have my photography noticed and be amongst such great company.”

“I think the fact the story is focusing on stories outside of London and photographers from different backgrounds is a real key point.

“Martin (the producer) was really lovely and put me at ease.

“I’m quite a shy person so it didn’t come naturally to me.”