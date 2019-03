This is a new series focusing on past pictures that have appeared in the Pocklington Post.

The very first set of images feature a scarecrow trail which was held at Wilberfoss School.

Getting ready for the Wilberfoss Primary School Scarecrow Trail back in 2016.

Do any of our readers remember the event or recognise the people in the pictures?

