Peter Andre is a real hit with consultants

Two Slimming World Consultants were recently congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Joanne Longley and Maria Gray were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Joanne, who runs a Slimming World group at Market Weighton Community Centre every Wednesday, said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

She said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members.

“Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.”

Maria, who runs a group at Market Weighton Community Centre every Tuesday and at the village hall at Holme On Spalding Moor every Thursday, added: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.”