Youth offending service up for national award

The East Riding Youth Offending Service (YOS) has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award after becoming the first in England and Wales to score full marks in an official inspection.

HM Inspectorate of Probation gave the service an overall ‘outstanding’ rating earlier this year, awarding it the top rating for all 12 aspects of its work.

Now the service has been shortlisted for the Local Government Chronicle’s ‘Team of the Year’ award, which will be announced in March.

East Riding youth justice manager Samantha Matthews said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Team of the Year. This recognises the hard work and commitment of the team.

“Practitioners within the team work with other agencies including the police, education and health to achieve the best outcomes for some of the most vulnerable children living in the East Riding.”